83º

Local News

Cold case update: Man convicted in killing of 2 San Antonio-area women gets 2 life sentences, Texas DPS says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crime, Bexar County
Jose Baldomero Flores III (left) is given two life sentences for killing two women in the San Antonio area. (Texas DPS)

HOUSTON – A man who was convicted in the killing of two San Antonio-area women will serve two life sentences, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety in a release.

Jose Baldomero Flores III, 41, was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to the murders of Heather Willms, 21, and Esmeralda Herrera, 30.

In February of 2005, Willms was reported missing after she failed to report to work as a waitress in Leon Valley. It was later discovered that Flores sexually assaulted her and killed her inside her home. Texas DPS said he attempted to burn her body as a way to remove evidence.

Flores was identified as a possible suspect in the case, but was then stalled, and was not charged at the time, the release said.

In March 2011, Herrera was found dead inside her apartment in San Antonio “in a manner similar to Willms,” Texas DPS said. Her apartment was reportedly set on fire. Flores was arrested in connection with the murder, but prosecutors did not find enough evidence for trial.

The case was picked up by the Texas Rangers in 2015 who investigated the murders of both women. After unknown DNA evidence was found in Willm’s body, Flores was identified as the suspect in her murder.

Flores was sentenced to life in both cases on Monday.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email