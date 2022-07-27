Woman caught on camera shooting at vehicle with 2-year-old inside after road-rage incident, sheriff says

Two people have been charged after a road rage shooting left a man injured in north Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Two people have been charged after a road rage shooting left a man injured in north Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Nazly Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Benjamin Greene has been charged with assault. The couple appeared in court Wednesday morning. Bond amounts for Ortiz and Greene have not yet been decided.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the victim and his 2-year-old son were driving northbound on I-45 near 1960 when they noticed they were being followed by two people.

When both vehicles came to a stop, Gonzalez said Greene, who is reportedly a Navy veteran, exited his vehicle and approached the victim and started assaulting him. As the victim tried to leave, Ortiz, who was a passenger in Greene’s vehicle, allegedly exited the car and shot into the backseat window.

The victim continued to drive, and Gonzalez said the woman fired a second shot, striking a nearby dealership building.

In the video, which was posted on social media, the woman could be seen firing two shots toward the victim’s vehicle before trying to flee the scene.

Here's what we know

The victim was transported to the hospital with a possible gaze wound. He is in good condition and expected to survive, according to Gonzalez.