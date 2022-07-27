SHOCKING VIDEO: Suspect fires 18 rounds into home, vehicles in Hockley, authorities say

Deputy constables with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of firing 18 rounds of shots inside a home in Hockley Tuesday.

HOCKLEY, Texas – Video released by authorities shows the moment a suspect reportedly fired 18 rounds of shots into a home in Hockley Tuesday. Deputy constables with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are now searching for that suspect.

Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 17300 block of Wagganner Drive in the Ranch Country subdivision. When they arrived at the scene, the homeowner told them that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her home and into one of her vehicles.

A surveillance camera captured a silver, four-door vehicle traveling northbound on Wagganner Drive with a male suspect hanging out of the passenger side window while firing 18 rounds into the home. A neighbor’s vehicle was also struck during the shooting, deputy constables said. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact law enforcement officials.