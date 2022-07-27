Man dies in motorcycle crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was killed in a car crash in southeast Houston Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD patrol officers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at 7800 South Loop East near Interstate Highway 610 East around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man dead and a female driver who suffered no injuries.

Investigators said the woman who was driving the silver Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound when the 32-year-old man driving the motorcycle failed to control his speed and struck the rear side of the Altima, causing the crash.

The female driver of the Altima was determined to not have been impaired and was released from the scene.