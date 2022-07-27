Houston man accused of being repeat smuggler sentenced to federal prison for nearly 4 years: DOJ

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of smuggling illegal immigrants, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday.

Alex Chamie, 49, pleaded guilty on April 21 and will serve 51 months in federal prison, which will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, Chamie has an extensive criminal history, including 11 burglaries, nine thefts and two drug convictions among other criminal misconduct. In handing down the sentence, the court noted he was also previously convicted of conspiring to transport illegal immigrants in 2018.

On Feb. 23, law enforcement observed multiple people moving in a brush on the side of U.S. Highway 281 north of a Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint located near Falfurrias, according to prosecutors. At that time, Chamie pulled over near the group. They ran out of the brush and loaded into the car.

Prosecutors said authorities attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the car reportedly failed to yield and increased speed. Eventually, the car pulled over to the shoulder of the road and the individuals fled into the brush.

According to the charges, Chamie ignored commands to place his car in park and attempted to flee, but law enforcement was holding on to the driver’s side door. They subdued him and turned off the vehicle. A search revealed a black pepper spray gun resembling a firearm tucked into his waistband. Later, authorities found four individuals all determined to be illegally present in the country.

Chamie will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.