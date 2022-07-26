At least 25 units damaged during apartment fire in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON – Several residents are left without a home Monday night after an apartment in the Greenspoint area caught on fire, destroying several units.

Houston Fire Department responded to the fire near the 13030 block of North Borough around 6 p.m.

HFD said no firefighters or civilians were reported injured during the fire, but about 25 units at the apartment complex have suffered damage.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials said the focus Monday night remains on making sure the fire doesn’t reignite or spread.

Red Cross also responded to the scene and is helping residents who were affected. It’s not clear how many people have been affected.