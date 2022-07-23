Monkeypox vaccine arrives to Houston area healthcare facilities, officials say

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department reportedly received a shipment of monkeypox vaccines on Friday, officials say.

According to Houston Health, about 5,024 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine were received.

The department says they will divvy up the shipment by sending 1,508 of those vaccines to Harris County Public Health.

Vaccines were allocated to local health departments by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Due to the limited nationwide supply, the monkeypox vaccine has not been widely available, and health officials currently do not recommend widespread vaccination,” according to a Houston Health news release.

Much like the COVID-19 vaccine, there will be a recommended two doses, four weeks apart, for those who are interested in receiving it.

“While the threat of monkeypox to Houston’s general population remains low, we welcome this vaccine shipment and look forward to receiving more as long as there is a need in the community,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I have asked our health department to remain vigilant in its work to educate and advocate on behalf of individuals considered most at-risk.”

Monkeypox is still being classified as a rare condition, despite the recent uptick in outbreaks. Health care professionals say it doesn’t spread easily between people without close, personal, skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms include a rash or sores that look like pimples or blisters, fever, headache, weakness, chills and swollen lymph nodes.