WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update after Missouri City PD officer shot by suspect during chase in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer is recovering at a hospital after Houston police say he was shot by a suspect during a pursuit early Saturday.

Details on what led to the pursuit were not immediately available. According to HPD, officers began pursuing the suspect at South Post Oak and Beltway 8.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Maywood Drive, where police say a Missouri City PD officer was pursuing a suspect.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspect shot the officer, HPD said. He was transported in the back of a HPD patrol vehicle to the hospital.

Missouri City Officer shot is in stable condition. A suspect is at an area hospital. It’s unclear who shot the suspect. Missouri City, HPD, DPS, and Fort Bend County Sheriff on scene @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/wCRoqAqCN0 — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) July 23, 2022

The officer remains in stable condition.

The suspect was at large for a short time until he was shot by officers at the intersection of Winter Briar Drive and Ridgecreek Drive. He was then transported to an area hospital, according to HPD.

An investigation is underway and officials are expected to provide a briefing in the coming hours.

Ad

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.