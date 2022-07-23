Man, woman appear to be pinned between car and tree after crash in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash where they say a vehicle hit a tree in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man and a woman were traveling on the roadway in the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue.

At some point during their drive, the vehicle the pair was inside of hit a tree.

Moments after the crash, HPD officers say it appears the two occupants were pinned between a vehicle and a tree.

Medics who are on the scene say CPR is in progress.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.