Houston grandmother, who has worked for Domino’s for 16 years, robbed while making delivery

HOUSTON – A grandmother from the Houston area, who has been a Domino’s employee for the past 16 years, was robbed while out making a pizza delivery.

Sixty-three-year-old Olga Serpas is trying to figure out how to make ends meet after her only means of transportation was stolen while she was out making a pizza delivery earlier this week.

Serpas told KPRC 2 that she was robbed at the Apex apartment complex in north Houston at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Nobody opened. Nobody answered the phone and as she was walking back [to her car] somebody came from behind. Two Black females came from behind, grabbed her by the hair, and threw her on the floor,” said Serpas’ daughter Carolina Tepexicuapan.

Tepexicuapan said her mother’s wallet and 2016 Red Toyota Corolla were both taken.

“She had just paid it off not too long ago. She’s worked two jobs,” the daughter added. “She’s a housekeeper and she also works the nightshift on the northside delivering pizza, so it means a lot. It’s a sense of pride for her.”

Tepexicuapan wishes her mom could just stop working but knows she needs the job.

“She hasn’t quit because she can’t, because she has her home mortgage and like all of us nowadays, we all have debts to pay,” Tepexicuapan said.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Serpas expenses.

Serpas also filed a police report with Houston Police Department.

If you have any information on the case of the red Toyota Corolla license plate KHS-1643 you are asked to call and report it.