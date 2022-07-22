Who’s that man? Clark Kent look-alike steals the show during Jan. 6 hearings

HOUSTON – During a Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, an unlikely superhero, resembling Clark Kent, surprisingly stole the show.

The brown-haired man, wearing glasses and a suit, was sitting behind former National Security Council member Mathew Pottinger and former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews when he went viral on Twitter after several people, even some celebrities, swooned over his astonishing good looks and resemblance to Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent.

By Friday morning, “Clark Kent” was trending on Twitter with many people, like Bravo host Andy Cohen, speculating the identity of the mystery man.

“Who on earth is this? #IsHeSeeingAnybody,” Cohen tweeted.

Ad

While the hearing continued, a number of people reported being “distracted” by the presence of the Clark Kent look-alike and wondered who he worked for and if he was a Republican or Democrat.

Before y’all start thirst tweeting. You need to find out who “Clark Kent” voted for #January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/1w3xf797Vf — The Ooh Aah Aah Sensation (@Hayven_C) July 22, 2022

Journalist Yashar Ali said he knew who the mystery man was, but did not reveal his identity, only stating that he’s not single.

“The good-looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single,” he tweeted. “That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!”

The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.



That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 22, 2022

While the identity of the mystery man is still unconfirmed, the Twitter-led quest to find out who the Clark Kent look-alike is has sparked several rumors, including saying the man might be the partner of a witness.