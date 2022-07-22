SWAT standoff underway after chase suspect barricades himself inside east Harris County residence, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies and a SWAT team have responded to a scene after a chase suspect barricaded himself inside a residence Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials were called to the residence located at Normandy Street and Woodforest Boulevard in east Harris County.

A traffic stop was conducted at 11:48 a.m. and the man fled in his vehicle, deputies said. The suspect eventually came to a stop, got out the vehicle and ran on foot. He has since allegedly barricaded himself in the residence.

It is unknown if another person is inside the home.

This is a developing story.