METRO to provide free bus shuttle service Saturday due to maintenance along METRORail

HOUSTON – METRO will provide free bus shuttle service Saturday along METRORail’s Red, Green and Purple lines to allow work crews to complete rail maintenance and improvement projects, according to a release.

Here’s what you need to know for the following METRORail lines:

METRORail Red Line

Transit service modifications will begin at the start of service on Saturday and will continue until 5 p.m. Two-way bus shuttles will replace train service between the Downtown Transit Center and Northline Transit Center/HCC stations during this period. Bus shuttles will run every 20 minutes or better. Platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops.

METRORail Purple Line

Transit service modifications will begin at the start of service on Saturday and will continue until 5 p.m. Two-way bus shuttles will replace train service between Theater District and EADO/Stadium stations during this period. Bus shuttles will run every 20 minutes or better. Platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops.

METRORail Green Line

Transit service modifications will begin at the start of service on Saturday and will continue until the end of service, Sunday, July 24. Two-way bus shuttles will replace train service between the Theater District Station and Magnolia Park Transit Center during this period. Bus shuttles will run every 20 minutes or better. Platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops.

METRORail customers should allow additional travel time. METRO’s TRIP App and Next Bus Arrival Texting service may not reflect accurate departure and arrival information during this time. Please monitor METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.

Those who have any questions or need trip planning information can call METRO’s Customer Service Center at 713-635-4000.