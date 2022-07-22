Maryland chiropractor arrested after allegedly traveling to Fort Bend Co. twice to sexually assault child he met through online gaming platform, deputies say

Blake Edward Kalkstein has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

FORT BEND COUNTY – A chiropractor from Baltimore, Maryland was arrested and charged in Fort Bend County after allegedly sexually assaulting a child he met online.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, was arrested on July 6 at 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford.

Deputies said Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County from Baltimore in May and July to meet the child that he had met through an online video gaming platform.

Investigators said Kalkstein is a gamer on different platforms, one of which was used by him to lure the young victim.

Kalkstein was booked into the Fort Bend County jail on two second-degree felony warrants.

He has since been charged with sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond for each.