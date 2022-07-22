Good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run while assisting driver having car troubles on Katy Freeway, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who hit and killed a Good Samaritan while they were assisting a driver having car troubles on the Katy Freeway.

According to investigators, a man, identified as John Carpenter, was helping a driver in the 23500 block of Katy Freeway around 2:50 a.m. on July 11.

HCSO officials say Carpenter was in the emergency lane of the highway and attempted to get back inside his vehicle when he was hit by the suspect(s).

The suspect(s) then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

Carpenter later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).