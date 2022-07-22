Crime Stoppers, HCSO searching for suspects responsible for shooting man to death back in May

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting a man to death in May.

On May 4, around 8 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 12200 block of W. Village Drive, and found Cory Meachum dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.