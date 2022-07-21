Woman visiting parole office arrested, charged in cold case murder of Liberty County couple; $1M bond set

Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, of Freeport, faces capital murder charges for the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez in 2005. Bond is set at $1 million.

CLEVELAND, Texas – DNA has connected a Freeport woman to the 2005 double homicide of a couple who was found dead by their daughter inside the family’s Liberty County home, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

On July 8, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, was arrested at a parole office in Angleton by the Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department. She was charged with capital murder in the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez. Bond has been set at $1 million.

Investigators said, on April 14, 2005, the husband and wife were found dead in the home they shared on West Waco Street in Cleveland, Texas, by their daughter. Cleveland PD and the Texas Rangers investigated the crime until it ultimately went cold.

Sometime after their deaths, Thompson-Lemoine was convicted of another crime and was sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. Upon entry into the jail, her DNA was collected, submitted to the DPS crime laboratory and later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In early March 2021, Cleveland PD detectives were notified of a hit from CODIS and they requested the assistance of the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program.

In 2022, the DPS lab confirmed the DNA match. In early July, investigators conferred with Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman-Harkness and, with sufficient evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson-Lemoine.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Rangers or the Cleveland PD.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.