Vigil held for man shot, killed by Harris County Sheriff’s deputy

A family is calling for justice after a 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

The family of Roderick Brooks said they expect a full investigation of the moments leading up to Brooks’ death.

Family, loved ones, community leaders and pastors held a prayer vigil Wednesday night to remember Brooks’ life and to pray for justice, the family said.

“We return today to this spot where our dear Brother Roderick Brooks took his last fatal breath,” community activist Deric Muhammad said.

Attendees held candles and shared their disappointment with the ongoing investigation.

“No more. We won’t see Roderick anymore. We have to go to the grave site and put flowers out there. All we have is memories,” the victim’s sister Demetria Brooks-Glace said.

“The laughter and the jokes and caring that he has,” his other sister, Sandra Brooks, said.

Brooks was reportedly shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy back on July 8.

Deputies said the person who fired was a sergeant who pursued Brooks on a foot chase after deputies said he stole from a Dollar General on FM 1960 and pushed the manager at the store.

Authorities say Brooks was able to get ahold of the sergeant’s taser. However, the family’s attorney said they were told otherwise by several witnesses and said there were pictures and videos circulating.

“We’re talking about a sergeant who is running after a shoplifter. A Class A misdemeanor no arrest,” the family’s lawyer Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem said. “The value of what he stole was less than the life of Roderick.”

Karriem said several witnesses told the family that their loved one was shot in “cold blood.”

“[The deputy] tases [Roderick Brooks] and then Roderick falls on the ground face down, [the deputy] gets on top of Roderick and then he begins to punch and punch him,” Karriem said. “And, then we were told that the officer took his weapon out, and he shot him in the back in the base of the neck and the head.”

Wednesday night, the family prayed for justice and transparency.

“It is enough. [The family] wants to see the body cam immediately. She wants justice. She wants transparency. She wants the truth,” Karriem said. “The family deserves answers. The family deserves closure.”

“Let us see the tape, and let’s go through the process,” Brooks-Glace said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they will show the body cam video to the family.

The family told KPRC that they plan to view it very soon.