Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man during possible home invasion at SE Houston apartment complex, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Nathan Nichols, 30 is charged with Capital Murder in the death of 47-year-old Kendall Lee (Beaumont Police Department/Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion shooting that left one man dead at a southeast Houston apartment, Houston police said Thursday.

Nathan Nichols, 30, was charged with capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Kendall Lee. He was taken into custody on July 19 in Beaumont and remains in Jefferson County Jail.

On Feb. 22, HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Allen Genoa Road at around 9 p.m.

Nichols, along with an unknown number of men got into a physical fight with Lee during what appeared to be an attempted home invasion. At some point, Nichols pulled out a gun and shot Lee several times.

HPD said officers arrived at the scene and found Lee unresponsive in the stairwell of his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it is unclear if anything was stolen from the residence.

Police do not have a description of the other suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

