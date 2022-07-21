Former Klein ISD baseball player Jackson Loftin drafted by Houston Astros

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 06: Jackson Loftin #7 of the Sam Houston State Bearkats throws to first base against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Minute Maid Park on March 06, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former Klein Collins High School baseball player Jackson Loftin has been drafted by the Houston Astros.

The shortstop was drafted Tuesday by his hometown MLB team.

According to Klein ISD, Jackson was an outstanding athlete on the field during his time at the high school. Loftin even led Klein Collins High School to a 26-9 record and berth in the Class 6A, Region II quarterfinals, according to a release. He was a three-year starter during his time as a Tiger and was selected in 2018 as a first-team All-District 15-6A player.

“Our Klein Family is ecstatic for Jackson as he continues to pursue his purpose after his time in Klein ISD,” Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown said. “He truly showcases what it means to continue Klein ISD’s tradition of excellence in athletics and we look forward to a bright future for Jackson as he joins the Astros.”

He also attended and played baseball at Sam Houston State from 2019 to 2021, then Oral Roberts University before being drafted by the Astros.

Loftin hit .349 in 2022 with 10 home runs and 54 RBI during his senior year at Oral Roberts University.