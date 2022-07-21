FBISD closes Barrington Place Elementary for upcoming school year after serious mold discovery

SUGAR LAND, Texas – After the discovery of non-airborne mold on campus, Fort Bend Independent School District leaders announced that Barrington Place Elementary students and staff will spend the 2022-2023 school year at neighboring campuses.

In a statement on its website, the district said, minor mold growth was initially reported in late May 2022 on a few small sections of walls at the campus.

FBISD’s Facilities Department performed an EPA-approved standard cleaning procedure using an anti-microbial cleaning agent to remove the mold.

But in late June, the non-airborne mold was discovered in the chilled water piping, located above the ceiling during a routine facilities assessment.

The district says the insulation that surrounds the chilled water piping deteriorated with age, allowing moisture to get into the material, and creating conditions suitable for mold growth.

Remediation work and renovations will be completed in time for students and staff to be back on campus for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

School location assignments for Barrington Place Elementary School students are as follows:

Students in prekindergarten and early childhood special education programs will attend Sugar Mills Elementary.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will attend Meadows Elementary.

Students in 3rd through 5th grade will attend Lakeview Elementary.

Barrington Place Elementary students will have access to all student services at their host campuses, including transportation and Extended Learning programs.

Families and staff have received communication regarding the transition and can contact the special call center, at (281) 634-4040 for more information.