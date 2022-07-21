Cheesy martini? Velveeta introduces Veltini, cheese-infused cocktail

HOUSTON – Cheese lovers can now enjoy a cheesy martini after Velveeta introduced its first-ever cocktail “Veltini.”

Velveeta, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, has teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group to create the exclusive menu item for the summer

The Veltini will be available at selected BLT locations nationwide for a limited time and will be served during golden hours, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

”As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for VELVEETA. “We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of VELVEETA to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

The real question is, how does it taste?

According to Velveeta, the $15 martini will consist of Velveeta infused vodka, olive brine and vermouth, garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of the brand’s stuffed olives and pasta shells. The cocktail will be served in a “luxurious martini glass.”

”At BLT Restaurant Group, we are constantly looking to develop new and exciting experiences for our customers, so when VELVEETA approached us with the concept to create the VELVEETA Veltini® we were sold,” said Scott Cronin, Senior Vice President at BLT Restaurant Group. “We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from VELVEETA, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail.”

For those who don’t live near a selected BLT, Velveeta is offering a limited number of $50 Veltini kits via Gold Belly so fans can make the martini from the comfort of their own home, according to a release. The kit will include two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two Velveeta coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of Velveeta Jumbo Shells & Cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce (to infuse vodka & rim glasses), a Velveeta brick (to stuff olives), and a Velveeta Veltini recipe card.

Click here to purchase a kit.