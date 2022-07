HOUSTON – KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker is moderating a forum entitled “The State of School Safety,” which is being hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The event is set to take place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Grace Church of Houston.

The panel will include Galveston County Constable Jimmy Fullen, Director of Safe and Secure Schools for CCISD Brian Palazzi, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Tro Chesset and Texas Ranger James Wilkins.

