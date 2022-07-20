Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Omar among Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leave a processing area after being arrested alongside activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the protest with House Democrats in support of abortion rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – More than a dozen House Democrats were arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday during a demonstration that involved blocking the street to protest the high court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Capitol Police said they made 35 arrests, including 17 lawmakers.

Among those arrested were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee of California, and Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. The lawmakers said they were engaging in an act of civil disobedience.

