Party is over: DoorDash launches new feature to crack down on underage alcohol orders

HOUSTON – DoorDash announced the launch of its new industry-leading safety features for alcohol delivery to crack down on underage alcohol orders.

The company said the enhanced two-step or dual ID verification has already been successfully piloted in Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Northern Virginia. The goal is to further enhance how IDs are checked before alcohol is delivered.

How will it work?

The new safety feature will now require users to scan the front of a customer’s ID with the DoorDash app to verify their identity prior to handing off and completing the delivery, according to a release. After verifying the customers identity and checking for any signs of intoxication, the delivery may be completed. Customers will also be reminded that they must be at the door with a valid ID when the delivery is being made.

“At DoorDash, safety is a top priority and our goal is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible,” said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash’s General Manager of Alcohol. “With today’s announcement of two-step or dual ID verification, we’re setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery. The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.”