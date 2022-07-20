Male found shot to death in middle of street in east Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a male in his late teens or early 20′s was found fatally shot in the middle of the street in east Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a man being shot in the 400 block of White Cedar Drive, which police said is right next to North Shore High School, around 12:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a male who was fatally shot at least one time in the middle of the street.

According to investigators, a man was walking a dog when he reportedly heard gunshots and then saw the victim in the street. The man then called HCSO.

Deputies are interviewing the man and searching for surveillance footage in the area to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.