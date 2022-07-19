YMCA of Greater Houston hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area students. Here’s how you can help.

To set up Houston-area kids for success, the YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative.

The organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area students.

For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within the community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year.

The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.

“With the support of caring Houstonians, we believe this initiative will have a profound impact on thousands of lives,” states Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “By providing the necessary tools to succeed in school, YMCA Operation Backpack opens up a world of possibilities that instills confidence in our youth and inspires them to thrive. With the help of the community, students can achieve anything they set their minds to.”

Below is a list of how contributions can be made to one of the state’s largest back-to-school drives:

Donate online at ymcaoperationbackpack.org

Text YMCABACKPACK to 24365 to donate

Make a donation at your local H-E-B in-store at checkout or online when doing curbside pickup

Share this campaign with family and friends!

Funds raised through the initiative will be used to purchase supply kits that include packaged school supplies from H-E-B.

To receive information about eligibility and receiving supplies, contact your local YMCA.

To learn more about YMCA Operation Backpack, or to donate to the cause, visit ymcaoperationbackpack.org.