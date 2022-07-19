Rest in peace: Naval Academy midshipman recovered in Chilean lagoon after an apparent hiking accident, officials say

The body of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman was recovered Sunday morning in Chile after he appeared to have lost his footing during a hike and then fell over a waterfall, according to the United States Naval Academy.

Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, of New Braunfels, Texas, was hiking with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla, Chile, on Saturday at 11 a.m. when he lost his footing and fell over the waterfall, tshe Naval Academy said.

“We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Midshipman Luke Bird this weekend,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “My wife, Joanne, and I and the entire Naval Academy community offer our sincerest condolences to Luke’s family, friends, and fellow midshipmen during this difficult time. I encourage all of our Naval Academy family to offer support to one another as we navigate the grieving process.”

Bird, a Midshipman 2nd Class, attended New Braunfels High School where he was a three-year member of the wrestling team, and captain both junior and senior year, according to a release. He was an avid cyclist, active in student government, vice president of the National Honor Society and the battalion commander of the NBHS Marine Corps JROTC unit. In November 2018, he was selected as one of only five Marine Corps JROTC cadets in the nation-wide program to receive a Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement, recognizing outstanding achievement in both scholastic and military subjects and outstanding leadership demonstrated in both school and in the community.

At the Naval Academy, Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd Companies. He was an ocean engineering major, an active member of the Semper Fi Society, and competed with his company mates as an intramural sports athlete.

“It is hard to find the words to summarize who Luke was, so instead, I find it appropriate to talk about his actions,” said Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Travis Delgado, a friend of Bird’s and fellow Texan. “Luke was an unfathomably smart midshipman. We attended many courses together, allowing me to get to know him beyond just being company mates. He mentored, and tutored me in our shared courses, spending much of his free time helping me.

“He greatly exemplified the hard working midshipman who helps anyone at the drop of a hat,” Delgado continued. “He was a great man and will be dearly missed by all those in 20th Company and throughout the brigade.”

Bird was authorized to wear the National Defense Service Medal and had earned the Marksman Rifle Qualification Badge and Sharpshooter Pistol Qualification Badge, according to news release.

Funeral arrangements are pending and KPRC 2 will share further information as it becomes available.