Raising awareness of the deadliest type of brain cancer

Ira Bornstein, 67, of Arvada, CO began noticing symptoms about 3-4 months before his diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Ahead of GBM Awareness Day, July 20, Bornstein appeared on KPRC 2+ to share his story and help raise awareness of the disease. Dr. Tobias Walbert joined him to discuss the latest treatments and technology available for patients.

It began with intermittent headaches behind his right eye. He saw his primary care physician and an eye doctor, but they were not quick to order an MRI. Ira then developed difficulty driving and noticed confusion and other personality changes so his wife, Sandy urged his doctor to order an MRI.

The test found a brain tumor and in late July 2020, Ira was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but the most common type of primary brain cancer in adults.

GBM can be hard to treat as the tumors often penetrate sensitive areas of the brain responsible for vital neurologic processes, meaning it is not often possible to completely remove a GBM tumor with surgery. GBM grows aggressively within the brain and typically causes progressive neurological symptoms over time.

Ahead of GBM Awareness Day, July 20, Bornstein appeared on KPRC 2+ to share his story and help raise awareness of the disease. Dr. Tobias Walbert joined him to discuss the latest treatments and technology available for patients.

For their insights, watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.