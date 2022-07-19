88º

Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis introduce $7.7M investment toward maternal and child health care initiative

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Infant Mortality, Maternal Mortality, Health
Pregnant woman (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and Commissioner Rodney Ellis held a news conference Tuesday to introduce a new program that aims to combat maternal and infant mortality in Harris County.

According to a news release, the program, initiated in Commissioner Ellis’ Precinct 1, will focus on African-American women who are twice as likely to die in childbirth than the national average.

The commissioners’ court will vote on the over $7 million investment of Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) funds requested to fund this program.

