Ditch your car! All the fun ways to explore Galveston Island

Want something more chill? Step into history and take a ride on Galveston’s Trolley ! It finally made its triumphant return late last year after nearly 15 years when hurricane Ike devastated the island with a 12-foot storm surge. Now, these beautiful, wood-lined trolleys are hitting the streets again, connecting passengers anywhere on the island.

“It is uniquely Galveston. There’s so much history behind them, Galveston’s first transportation was trolleys, horse-drawn trolleys... Somebody from Moody Gardens can come down to the Strand, go back out to the beach, go back to Moody Gardens without having to get in their car,” James Oliver, General Manager of Island Transit said.