Ditch your car! All the fun ways to explore Galveston Island

GALVESTON – There are so many fun options to adventure without your SUV or minivan, so we’re helping you ditch your car and explore Galveston Island in a unique way.
Galveston Slingshot Rentals
- How about a slingshot? If you’re into thrills and dare to ride on these three-wheeled, open-aired road coasters, Galveston Slingshot Rentals is calling your name! Located off of the Gulf Freeway and 61st Street, Galveston Slingshot Rentals rent out fun! Choose from an array of latest edition slingshots, Jeeps, and scooters. They’re the only slingshot rental company on Galveston Island.
- These bad boys are show-stoppers! “In a slingshot, you get panoramic views, you get the feel of a motorcycle, but the safety of a car, you get a lot of attention, you feel like a rockstar,” Billy Wiesner, owner of Galveston Slingshot Rentals said.
- They have two-seater and four-seater slingshots and you must be 25 years or older to rent them out.
- Prices: Want to coast along the strand with the wind blowing in your hair all day? Prices this summer start at $299, with the freedom to cruise all over Galveston County.
Galveston Trolley
- Want something more chill? Step into history and take a ride on Galveston’s Trolley! It finally made its triumphant return late last year after nearly 15 years when hurricane Ike devastated the island with a 12-foot storm surge. Now, these beautiful, wood-lined trolleys are hitting the streets again, connecting passengers anywhere on the island.
- “It is uniquely Galveston. There’s so much history behind them, Galveston’s first transportation was trolleys, horse-drawn trolleys... Somebody from Moody Gardens can come down to the Strand, go back out to the beach, go back to Moody Gardens without having to get in their car,” James Oliver, General Manager of Island Transit said.
- Trolley buses service a downtown route that has seven stops through Galveston’s historic downtown, and a seawall route that makes frequent stops from Stewart Beach to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn.
- Prices: $1 for each trip. Just remember to bring cash!
Galveston Duck Tours
- The Galveston Duck Tour is a fun way to explore the City of Galveston. They offer a one-hour land and water tour.
- It’s the only land and water sightseeing tour on Galveston Island as you travel 40 blocks on Seawall Boulevard, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and you’ll then enter the water for a cruise across the bayou.
- Prices: Tickets are sold at the location where the Ducks load at $30 for adults and $20 for children.
Carriage Haus Rentals
- Carriage Haus Rentals is proud to provide a prototype of the famed 1908 Ford Model T. This electric golf cart vehicle truly pays homage to Henry Ford, retaining much of his noble and charming vision.
- 5-Seater Golf Carts
- 2-Hour Rate - $110.00
- 3-Hour Rate - $145.00
- 4-Hour Rate - $180.00
- All Day Rate - $240.00
- 8-Seater Golf Carts
- 2-Hour Rate - $140.00
- 3-Hour Rate - $175.00
- 4-Hour Rate - $215.00
- All-Day Rate*- $260.00
- *All-Day Rate: Pick up any time after 10 a.m. and drop off by 9 p.m.
Zipp E-Bikes
- Located in the heart of Galveston’s historic downtown, Zipp E-Bikes is only one block from the Strand and a short walk from the Galveston Cruise Ship terminal and is located in the perfect location to begin and end an e-bike adventure.
