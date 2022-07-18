The Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts prepares for the Shakespeare Festival.

HOUSTON – The Houston Shakespeare Festival returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre in late July with performances of “King Lear” and “Cymbeline” from July 28 through Aug. 6.

The festival is produced by the University of Houston’s School of Theatre & Dance and is presented annually with free performances for the Houston community. This year marks the 48th season of the festival.

Performance Details:

“King Lear” - July 28, 30, Aug 1, 3 and 5

Performance: 8:15 p.m.; Bard Talk: 7:45 p.m.

“King Lear,” the more serious of the two plays, presents the story of an ageing King. In dividing his estate, he disowns the wrong child. Family loyalty, betrayal and madness set the stage for the grand tragedy of “King Lear” – the first Houston Shakespeare Festival production of this play in over 20 years.

“Cymbeline” - July 29, Aug 2, 4 and 6

Performance: 8:15 p.m.; Bard Talk: 7:15 p.m.

“Cymbeline,” which brings a fairytale feel to the stage, tells the tale of the hopeful princess Imogen and her banished secret husband – plus her wicked stepmother, goofball stepbrother, and powerful father, King Cymbeline. They take a grand journey through secret plots, forbidden love, mistaken identity, vile poisons and unexpected treachery.

Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030 (Click here for Map)

A livestream of the performances is available here.