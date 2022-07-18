Hobby Airport temporarily closes restrooms due to low water pressure

HOUSTON – Hobby Airport temporarily closed its restrooms after a leak caused low water pressure at the airport.
The airport said it was working diligently to restore service and apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.
Around 4 p.m., officials told KPRC 2 that the leak was fixed and the airport’s bathrooms should reopen soon.
The cause of the water leak is unknown.
