Hobby Airport temporarily closes restrooms due to low water pressure

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Hobby Airport temporarily closed its restrooms after a leak caused low water pressure at the airport.

The airport said it was working diligently to restore service and apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.

Around 4 p.m., officials told KPRC 2 that the leak was fixed and the airport’s bathrooms should reopen soon.

The cause of the water leak is unknown.

