Brutal video: Man punched, kicked to ground by 3 suspects, including teen, during carjacking at Richmond apartment complex, HPD says

RICHMOND, Texas – Surveillance video of a man being brutally jumped by three carjacking suspects at an apartment complex has been released in efforts to identify those involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported on May 7 around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment located in the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police said the victim had just parked his vehicle at the complex parking lot and exited the vehicle. Video shows a white Toyota Camry pull into the parking lot where three men got out of the vehicle and approach the victim.

The video shows the victim and suspects having exchange of words before they started punching and kicking him to the ground several times throughout his body.

During the attack, police said the suspects went through his pockets and removed his wallet, keys and cellphone. Two of the suspects were seen running back to the White Toyota Camry as the third suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and drove towards a dead end in the complex. The suspects then turned the vehicles around and drove towards the victim, who attempted to stop the suspects from leaving.

Police said the man then got on the hood of the white Toyota Camry as the suspects sped through the parking lot trying to force the victim off the hood. The man was seen falling off the hoof and the suspects drove out the apartment complex.

Stolen vehicle involved in hit and run

On May 11, police said officers found the victim’s vehicle after it was involved in a hit and run car accident in the 9400 block of Kempwood Drive. The occupants in the stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to run from officers but were caught and taken into custody.

During the investigation, a 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with bodily injury, evading arrest and failure to stop and give information. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for evading arrest, but was not identified as a suspect in the robbery case.

Police identified the 16-year-old boy as one of the suspects who approached the carjacking victim, punched him in the face and then got into the man’s vehicle and sped away.

Police are still looking for the other three suspects, including the driver of the white Toyota Camry

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the video below: