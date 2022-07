HOUSTON – Two people died Sunday after a vehicle drove off of a bridge and plunged into a bayou in northeast Houston, police said.

According to HPD, three people were inside the vehicle when the accident happened in the 7800 block of N. Loop East at Wayside around 8:11 p.m.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to the hospital, where one of them died.

No further details were immediately available.