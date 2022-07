Clear Creek Community Theatre debuted its production of William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at University of Houston–Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater.

The show will run each weekend through Sunday, July 24.

Tickets are $20 and are available here.

For more information, visit clearcreekcommunitytheatre.com.

