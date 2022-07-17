Body believed to be missing 13-year-old last seen near San Jacinto River found, sheriff says

Body believed to be missing teen found near San Jacinto River, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A teen’s body was found near the San Jacinto River after he was reported missing in Magnolia Gardens Park in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Riverside where it was reported that a 13-year-old boy was last seen exiting the water and walking towards the shore of the river.

An active search occurred on Saturday and was then suspended for the night at 3 a.m. early Sunday, deputies said.

On Sunday morning, Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter that a body was discovered along the shoreline.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.