88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Body believed to be missing 13-year-old last seen near San Jacinto River found, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, Missing Teen
Body believed to be missing teen found near San Jacinto River, sheriff says (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – A teen’s body was found near the San Jacinto River after he was reported missing in Magnolia Gardens Park in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Riverside where it was reported that a 13-year-old boy was last seen exiting the water and walking towards the shore of the river.

An active search occurred on Saturday and was then suspended for the night at 3 a.m. early Sunday, deputies said.

On Sunday morning, Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter that a body was discovered along the shoreline.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email