What is parechovirus? Signs, symptoms and risk factors of the virus infecting babies across the country

Multiple states have reported new cases of parechoviruses, a group of viruses that commonly infect children, over the last two months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert to physicians and public health departments this week.

The recent cases belong to a subtype called A3, which is associated with more severe disease in newborns and infants, including neurological issues such as seizures or meningitis.

The alert doesn’t say which states have seen infections in young children or how many cases have been reported. The CDC did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for more details on the infections.

