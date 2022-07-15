Watch live: Cruz, Cornyn, fellow Republicans to tour Texas-Mexico border, hold joint news conference

MCALLEN, Texas – U.S. Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will speak at a joint news conference Friday with several other Republican senators to discuss border policies.

Cornyn and Cruz will be joined by colleagues James Lankford (R-Okla.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley to survey the U.S.-Mexico border.

The senators will participate in a night tour of the border with law enforcement, an aerial border tour with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and meet with local landowners to discuss the impact of the Biden administration’s border policies on Texas communities, according to a news release about the visit. Additionally, the senators will receive briefings from the National Border Patrol Council and CBP, as well as the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to discuss federal and state efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. They will also meet with local elected officials.

Ad

The senators will then hold a joint press conference at the McAllen Convention Center at 2:15 p.m.