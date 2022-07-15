Family escapes massive fire at home in west Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A family is safe as firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in west Houston Friday.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 13800 block of Barryknoll Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner told KPRC 2 reporter Brittany Jeffers that the family smelled smoke around 3:30 a.m. and smoke detectors were going off. The family, which consists of two adults, two children, two dogs and two turtles, made it out of the home safely.

According to a district chief from the Houston Fire Department, the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. After about an hour and a half, firefighters said they were able to put the blaze out.

Officials said aside from water and smoke damage, there isn’t much fire damage inside the home, but there is damage from the actual flames on the roof and inside the garage.

Officials said they are investigating to determine what caused the fire.