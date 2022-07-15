79º

AMBER Alert: Search for 10-day-old, who recently tested positive for narcotics, underway; Police say parents took him from CPS custody last week

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

AMBER Alert: Search for 10-day-old underway after police say parents fled from Coffee City with him last week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

COFFEE CITY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued after an infant, who was in the custody of Children’s Protective Services, was reported missing Thursday night.

According to the Coffee City Police Department the infant’s parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams, may have taken the child back on July 5 and then fled.

The infant, Ryder Williams, had previously tested positive for narcotics, according to CPS.

Michelle Wolf was described as a 30-year-old white woman, standing 5-feet-8-inches and weighing around 150 lbs. Ricky Williams was described as a 36-year-old white man, standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing around 135 lbs.

The parents were last seen driving a white truck.

If you have any information on Ryder’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911, or (903) 203-7709 and speak with Kayla Mullins, or contact Coffee City PD at (903) 516-2063 or (903) 876-4946.

