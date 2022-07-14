Watch live: Gov. Abbott tours DPS crime lab in Houston, holds news conference on fentanyl crisis

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will tour the Texas Department of Public Safety’s drug warehouse and crime lab on Thursday in Houston, according to a release.

Following the tour, Abbott will be briefed from law enforcement officials and then hold a news conference on the growing fentanyl crises that has been plaguing Texas and the nation, according to the release. Abbott has blamed the increase of fentanyl in the U.S. on President Biden administration not securing the border, allowing criminals to bring drugs across the border.

The governor will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.

KPRC 2 will livestream the new conference at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above.