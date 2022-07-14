Watch live: Texas Legislature holds interim charge hearing on Texas housing crisis

The Texas House of Representatives Committee on Urban Affairs will hold an interim charge hearing on the housing crisis in Texas, barriers to the development of more housing, and legislative solutions to lower the cost of housing for Texas families and businesses on Thursday morning.

Texans for Reasonable Solutions, a non-profit focused on solving Texas’ housing shortage by advocating for housing policy reforms, will have several experts that will testify at the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Urban Affairs interim charge hearing on Texas’ housing crisis at 11 a.m.

