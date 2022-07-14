LIVE: Sky 2 over downtown Houston as over 50 school buses head toward Sen. Ted Cruz’s office to protest gun violence in children

HOUSTON – Over 50 school buses headed toward the offices of Sen. Ted Cruz in protest of gun violence in children.

In a news release, Change the Ref, a gun violence advocacy organization rolled out a mile-long convoy of buses filled with memories and trinkets that belonged to children who died of gun violence in recent years began in downtown Houston and arrived at Sen. Cruz’s office before noon Thursday, dubbed the “NRA Children’s Museum.”

Manuel and Patricia Oliver, founders of “Change the Ref” whose son, Joaquin, lost his life during the 2018 Parkland, Florida shooting presented Cruz with a letter written by him when he was 12 years old asking for background checks on gun sales.

“To commemorate this horrific historic moment, we are showing American voters the toll these politicians have taken on our children’s lives with this all-too-real archive,” said Manuel, “And this is only the beginning. We will not stop with Sen. Ted Cruz. To every politician who has stood by, taken NRA money, and refused to listen to the people they represent: the museum is on the way to honor you next.”

KPRC 2 has reached out to Sen. Ted Cruz for comment and received this statement below from a spokesperson:

“Sen. Cruz is committed to enacting policies that would stop school shootings. To that end, he introduced legislation to double the number of school resource officers, hire 15,000 school-based mental health professionals to ensure there is early intervention to identify and help at-risk kids, to provide significant resources for enhanced school safety, and to improve the gun background system and prosecute persons who try to illegally buy guns.”