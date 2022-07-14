Inspirational new book about ‘Living On Purpose’ with Author and Transformational Coach Amy Eliza Wong

We have a special inteview with the author of a new book called: “Living On Purpose: Five Deliberate Choices to Realize Fulfillment and Joy.” The author, Amy Wong, tackled a difficult topic facing people who are plagued by feelings of dissatisfaction in spite of accomplishments and success. She examines the questions about whether someone is living the life they’re meant to lead, while providing easy-to-follow practices that help shift the mindset away from pervasive feelings of deficiency and dissatisfaction to ones of freedom and possibility.

In her new book Living On Purpose: Five Deliberate Choices to Realize Fulfillment and Joy Transformational Coach Amy Wong writes about people who are plagued by feelings of dissatisfaction in spite of accomplishments and success. She examines the questions about whether someone is living the life they’re meant to lead, while providing easy-to-follow practices that help shift the mindset away from pervasive feelings of deficiency and dissatisfaction to ones of freedom and possibility.

Wong appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to share more about her new book.

For more information about Wong and her book, visit www.AlwaysOnPurpose.com.

Ad

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.