Here’s how you can turn guns into gift cards at City of Houston’s Gun Buyback program on July 30

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner’s One Safe Houston initiative will hold a Gun Buyback program at the end of the month.

In partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the “no-questions-asked” buyback program will take place at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. The program is aimed to reduce the number of guns on the streets, according to a news release.

The program is not limited to City of Houston residents, so residency will not be checked.

Those who turn in their firearms will receive a gift card worth between $50 to $200, depending on the condition and the type. All guns must be unloaded prior to arriving on site.

To learn more, click here. For questions, please call 832.393.6772 or send an email here.