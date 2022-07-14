Chief taco officer named for a Texas taco tasting tour

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Favor’s first-ever Chief Taco Officer has just been named.

Texas native, Chris Flores, will begin a two-month taco tasting tour around Texas.

Flores will begin his journey in Dallas, Fort Worth before traveling across the state, making a stop in many cities, including Houston, and ending in his home city of San Antonio.

He will also be receiving a $10,000 payment, food, transport accommodations for his tour, Favor swag gear, and free Favor delivery for an entire year.

