Houston businesswoman taking action against R&B artist Chris Brown over money for canceled benefit concert

HOUSTON – A local businesswoman and activist is taking action against R&B artist Chris Brown after she say he canceled his performance for a benefit concert on March 19 in Houston, according to a release.

LeJuan Bailey, owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company booked Brown to appear in her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center. The concert’s purpose was to raise money for residents whose homes were damaged in Houston and Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida and Nicholas.

Bailey accuses the singer of canceling his appearance, even though she covered his fees to perform, accommodations and private plane requests, which totaled $1.1 million. She said Brown has acknowledged his receipt of her last wire transfer but has refused to refund payments.

Bailey said Brown’s actions have caused issues with sponsors and ticket holders. She says his team of advisors have ignored her repeated requests and attempts to mediate the situation.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” Bailey continues. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Bailey was joined by Rep. Ron Reynolds, Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and other political, civic, and community activists during the news conference.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Brown’s team and is waiting for a response.