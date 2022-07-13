Wanted felon taken down after being bitten by K-9 during flee attempt, deputies say

Jose Martinez was booked on the felony warrant for burglary of a habitation, and charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony.

A K-9 officer is being credited with taking down a wanted felon who was trying to flee from authorities on Tuesday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard in reference to a wanted man, Jose Martinez, being seen at the location.

As deputies were arriving to the scene, Martinez fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and, after a lengthy search, a canine was deployed. The dog was able to locate Martinez hiding in a vacant apartment and when he failed to submit to verbal commands from officers, the dog bit him.

The injured suspect was first taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, then transported to the Harris County Jail.

His total bond was set at $125,000.