Teen, juvenile girl arrested for stealing mail from residents in Spring subdivision, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A 17-year-old boy and a juvenile girl have been charged after being caught in possession of stolen mail from a Spring neighborhood on Monday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The discovery was made after deputies responded to a call about two suspicious suspects stealing out of mailboxes from a subdivision, located in the 6000 block of Oak Creek Lane, according to responding deputies.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspects but the girl attempted to run away, officials said. After a brief chase, she was detained and identified as a juvenile. Because she is a juvenile, police have not released her identity.

The teen boy, identified as Benjamin Williams, was also detained, according to deputies.

The suspects were found with several pieces of stolen mail from Oak Creek Lane residents. Investigators said some of the stolen mail contained credit card information with account numbers and identifying information. It was recovered and returned to the victims. Deputies contacted the Postal Police who also filed additional charges.

Williams was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with theft of mail. The juvenile girl was released to Klein Independent School District Police Department where she was charged with theft of mail.